Lack of low-cost living options pinches DU’s outstation students

Several outstation students who made it to various undergraduate programmes at Delhi University, where the new academic session begins on Wednesday, said that finding affordable accommodation in the city is a herculean task.

The university, which offers nearly 70,000 UG seats, can accommodate only a fraction of the students from outside Delhi in the college hostels. Many students said they worked hard to get a seat at DU as it provides quality education at affordable fees. However, with paying guest (PG) accommodations being either cramped or unaffordable, outstation students said their monthly budgets have gone for a toss.

“The annual cost of staying in a PG and travelling to the campus is almost the same as the yearly fee of an expensive private institution. It defeats the very purpose of getting into a college with low tuition fees,” said Mahua Sharma, who has secured admission to PGDAV College.

Adyasha Shantanu, 19, from Odisha, said, “I left my PG after a string of unfortunate experiences. With limited funds, I roamed the city for hours, looking for a place to stay. Now, I spend nights in OYO hotel rooms or at my friends’ place.”

Many who found rooms at college hostels said their experience was unpleasant. “Chunks of the ceiling keep falling down in the old buildings,” said Riaa Kodan, 20.

Students living near the North Campus say PG rents mostly start from ₹13,000 to ₹15,000 for a twin-sharing room. For those living near the South Campus, the price of a double occupancy room starts from ₹7,000 and goes up to ₹25,000 for a single occupancy room.

Off-campus PG rates have been steadily rising due to a spurt in the growth of coaching institutes, said students. A triple-sharing room starts anywhere from ₹15,000 to ₹18,000.

‘Prefer a flat’

While a lot of students have been looking to get the best deals on PGs, some are more inclined towards securing a good deal on a flat. Private accommodation, they said, ensures independence and better security. In Satya Niketan, a 19-year-old girl shared an incident where a guard at the PG commented on her friend’s clothing and wrapped a scarf around her body.

