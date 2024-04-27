Lack of jobs, gender issues are the main concern, say Gautam Buddha Nagar’s young voters

April 27, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NOIDA

:

Several young voters (defined by the Election Commission as people in the age group of 20-29) in various polling stations across Gautam Buddh Nagar said the one issue they were most concerned about was employment. Many young voters also said they were affected by civic infrastructure as well as environment and gender-related issues.

Kajal Awana, 24, who has studied from Delhi University and is now pursuing an MA from IGNOU while preparing for the civil services exams, said the lack of jobs is a bigger problem for women than men.

“If we do not get good jobs by the age of 25, the pressure to get married begins to mount,” said Ms. Awana. She added that she does not have the same privilege as her brothers, who will inherit the family wealth.

“So many of us choose to prepare for SSC and UPSC despite the tough competition. There should be more avenues for young people,” she added.

After casting her vote in Noida’s Morna village, Varsha Gautam, 24, said, “I recently graduated from a private college and got a job in the financial sector. But the job does not pay me more than ₹12,000. We have nowhere to go.”

Ms. Gautam’s concerns were shared by sisters Jyoti Kumari, 19, and Kavita Kumari, 23, who turned up to vote at a government school in Harola in Noida’s Sector 5.

Ms. Kavita, the elder sister, said, “Most young people want good jobs, but hardly any are available.” Their mother, a housewife, runs the household with the help of their elder brother, said Ms. Kavita, adding that she has enrolled in a computer class in the hope of getting employment.

