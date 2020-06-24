Labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi can contact SDM to return home: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said if any labourer, who is currently working or residing in and around Azadpur Mandi, wishes to return to his or her hometown, the person shall be entitled to approach the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the area for assistance.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the labourers, if necessary, could also approach the Secretary, Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) of the area for guidance.

The Delhi government also told the court that earlier 686 labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi had registered themselves with the help desk set up by the government, expressing their desire to return to their hometown.

However, only 182 labourers had responded to the SMSes and telephonic calls and had turned up at Azadpur Mandi on June 18 for being transported to the Railway Station. Another 26 labourers had turned up on June 23. All of them have been transported, the Delhi government said.

On June 18 itself, arrangements were made for the labourers who expressed their desire to go back to their hometowns. For this, three Shramik special trains were arranged for Bihar and one for West Bengal, that were to depart from Old Delhi Railway Station. Necessary intimation to the stranded labourers was conveyed in advance through SMSes, telephonic calls etc. and 20 DTC buses were deployed at Hira Singh Park to transfer them to the Screening Centre at Alipur and onwards to the Old Delhi Railway Station.

Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition by the Potato and Onion Masakhour Merchant Association to ensure that about 1,000 labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi during the lockdown are provided two square meals a day till normalcy is restored.