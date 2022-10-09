Two labourers dead, six injured, after falling from 40 feet at IGI Airport

“The victims were standing on platform that was situated on four iron rods.”

Two persons died while six sustained injuries after they fell from a height of 40 feet while scaffolding at an under-construction at IGI Airport’s Terminal 1, earlier this week, officers said on Sunday.

According to DCP (IGI) Tanu Sharma, on October 6, at around 9:15 p.m., they received an information from the Safdarjung Hospital that two persons, Vikash (30) and Manoj (19), had been admitted at the hospital after sustaining injuries by falling from a height from 40 feet from a platform at Terminal 1.

While the injured Vikash had been declared brought dead at the hospital, Manoj died during treatment, police said. “Besides them, six other persons also sustained injuries are are receiving treatment at the hospital,” the DCP said.

The DCP said that the incident happened after a work of scaffolding was being undertaken at the terminal arrival as part of its revamp for the last few months. “The work was being undertaken under a contractor Mintu Yadav at Node Building at T-1 arrival at L and T construction site.

All of them lost their balance while carrying out the construction work and fell from the platform," a senior officer said. All of them were contractual labourers and lived in the labour camp near the airport, police said.

An FIR under IPC sections pertaining to causing hurt by act of negligence and causing death by negligence has been lodged against the contractor and raid is being undertaken to arrest him, police said.