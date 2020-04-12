Labourers from Bengal demand to be sent home

Migrant labourers from West Bengal, staying in Vishwas Nagar here since the start of the lockdown, on Sunday in a video appealed to authorities to help them return home.

‘No provision made’

“We Bengalis came to Delhi to earn a livelihood but because of this epidemic, we are stuck in this lockdown...,” said Fazlur Rehman, a labourer. Surrounded by 20 other labourers, he added: “The government has not made any provision to get us back home.”

Fazlur said the if authorities did not help them reach their homes safely, they will not stay back in the city.

“If something happens to us here, who will be responsible for it and who will take care of us,” he said.

Medical check-ups

The labourers said they are willing to undergo medical check-ups as long as they get the opportunity to meet their families.

“We assure you we will take care of ourselves and our families’ safety and take all precautions,” said Fzalur.