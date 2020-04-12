Delhi

Labourers from Bengal demand to be sent home

They make the appeal to authorities in a video

Migrant labourers from West Bengal, staying in Vishwas Nagar here since the start of the lockdown, on Sunday in a video appealed to authorities to help them return home.

‘No provision made’

“We Bengalis came to Delhi to earn a livelihood but because of this epidemic, we are stuck in this lockdown...,” said Fazlur Rehman, a labourer. Surrounded by 20 other labourers, he added: “The government has not made any provision to get us back home.”

Fazlur said the if authorities did not help them reach their homes safely, they will not stay back in the city.

“If something happens to us here, who will be responsible for it and who will take care of us,” he said.

Medical check-ups

The labourers said they are willing to undergo medical check-ups as long as they get the opportunity to meet their families.

“We assure you we will take care of ourselves and our families’ safety and take all precautions,” said Fzalur.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 11:51:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/labourers-from-bengal-demand-to-be-sent-home/article31325597.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY