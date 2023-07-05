Labourer’s death at Lok Nayak Hospital: NHRC seeks report

July 05, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought a report from the Delhi government within four weeks over the death of an 18-year-old labourer by electrocution at central Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital.

The commission took cognisance of a news report stating that the victim Sujeet Kumar died last Sunday while working in the government hospital’s waterlogged basement which had some open wires. The NHRC said the incident raised a serious issue of the victim’s human rights violation, adding that this was the third death due to electrocution the city has seen recently.

Two casualties were reported on June 25, after the victims stepped into stagnant water through with electric current was flowing. While Sakshi Ahuja, 34, died at the New Delhi railway station, Sohail, 17, was electrocuted at Taimoor Nagar.

Issuing a notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary, the commission sought a detailed report which includes the present status of the FIR in the case, action taken against the people responsible and any compensation if paid to the victim’s next of kin. It also asked if workers at the construction site of the new hospital building are provided safety equipment.

“The negligence is prima facie apparent on the part of the hospital authorities resulting in the loss of life. The responsibility to supervise the work and to take all precautions to ensure the safety of the workers at the construction site lies with them,” the NHRC said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has sought details of the safety measures in place at Lok Nayak Hospital from the company undertaking the construction work. A senior officer said, “We have written to Swadesi Constructions to seek details of what safety measures were in place at the construction site and who are the people responsible for the lapses. The site of the incident has been sealed as part of the probe.”

