Labourer stabbed to death by inebriated men near Masoodpur flyover

A labourer was stabbed to death by three men and left under the Masoodpur flyover in south-west Delhi, said the police on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received on Tuesday night regarding a dead body spotted under the flyover, an officer said. Upon physical examination, the shirt worn by the deceased was found to be bloodstained, with stab wounds prominently visible on his chest and abdomen.

After investigation by crime and forensic teams, the deceased was identified as John Madrasi, 40, a resident of Vasant Kunj. The police found that he had been working as a labourer and often took up small assignments of clearing blocked gutters and drains, the officer said.

Upon further investigation, CCTV footage showed that three people were found running away from the spot around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Teams were formed to nab the accused, who were later identified as Aman, 21, a beggar and ragpicker; Aamir, 18, who works at a company in Haryana, and Jeewan, 27, a beggar.

Interrogation revealed that Aman and Jeewan had arrived near the Masoodpur flyover to receive an outstanding amount of ₹800 owed by Aamir to Jeewan. When the trio met, they consumed alcohol near where the deceased was sleeping, and vomited on the spot. When Madrasi objected, the trio stabbed him on his chest with a vegetable knife, police said.

