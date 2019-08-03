Labourer mowed down by speeding truck; manhunt on for driver

A 55-year-old labourer was mowed down by a speeding truck in north-west Delhi’s Azadpur on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.
A senior officer said Moolchand from UP’s Azamgarh was waiting to load a truck in Mandi when the incident happened. “A PCR call was received around 12 a.m. regarding the accident. Moolchand was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the offending vehicle sped off after the incident.
A case on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered.
