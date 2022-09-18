Labourer kills another over sharing work in Azadpur Mandi

ADVERTISEMENT

A 31-year-old labourer was shot dead on Friday by a fellow worker following an argument over sharing of work of unloading fruit and vegetable trucks in north-west Delhi’s Azadpur market, the police said on Saturday.

The police received information at 8.20 p.m. regarding firing in Azadpur Mandi and rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Raju, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, received a gunshot injury and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Arms Act was registered and Shantu, 28, a resident of Sarai Pipal Thala village, was arrested, the DCP said.

It was revealed that Raju and Shantu worked together and used to unload fruit and vegetable trucks. Shantu had an altercation with Raju a few days ago on the issue of sharing work, police said. On Friday, the accused was in an inebriated state when he committed the murder, the police said.