Delhi

Labourer held for killing wife in north-east Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 42-year-old wife in north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar on Friday morning, the police said.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the accused has been identified as Ram Shanker Sharma, a labourer, who allegedly killed Anita using a mattock.

The police said they received a PCR call at 9 a.m. stating that a woman had been killed in Sonia Vihar.

“On reaching the spot, the police found the woman lying dead. She had head injuries and a mattock was found near the body. Her husband, who was near her at that time, confessed to the crime, ” the officer said.

During investigation, the police found that the couple had a matrimonial dispute going on between them. “Victim had filed a domestic violence case against her husband in Karkardooma court. She had disowned her husband, alleging him of bad character,” DCP said, adding that the couple has three children.

A murder case has been registered and further probe is under way.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 11:23:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/labourer-held-for-killing-wife-in-north-east-delhi/article34618063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY