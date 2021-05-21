Labourer held for killing wife in north-east Delhi

She had filed domestic violence case

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 42-year-old wife in north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar on Friday morning, the police said.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the accused has been identified as Ram Shanker Sharma, a labourer, who allegedly killed Anita using a mattock.

The police said they received a PCR call at 9 a.m. stating that a woman had been killed in Sonia Vihar.

“On reaching the spot, the police found the woman lying dead. She had head injuries and a mattock was found near the body. Her husband, who was near her at that time, confessed to the crime, ” the officer said.

During investigation, the police found that the couple had a matrimonial dispute going on between them. “Victim had filed a domestic violence case against her husband in Karkardooma court. She had disowned her husband, alleging him of bad character,” DCP said, adding that the couple has three children.

A murder case has been registered and further probe is under way.