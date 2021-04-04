Labourer held for killing kin over money dispute

A 57-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law over a monetary dispute in Outer North Delhi’s Narela, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said the accused has been identified as Panna Ram, a resident of Narela. The police said that on Thursday, the body of one Karan Kumar, 36, with his face burnt was found at a flat in Narela.

There were injury marks on his neck and hands.

“During investigation, the police arrested Panna from Bawana industrial area on Friday,” Mr. Singh said.

The police said it was revealed that after the death of Ram’s wife, he married another woman. But his brother-in-law Karan was insisting he register his property in the name of his nephew Vikas.

Borrowed ₹29,000

The accused had also borrowed ₹29,000 from the deceased and was unable to repay it, the police said, adding that Karan used to insult the accused in front of his family members and relatives, following which he planned to kill Karan.

He bought an axe and burnt his face to hide the identity, said the police.