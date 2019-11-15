Labourer falls from second floor, dies

A 56-year-old labourer died after he allegedly fell from the second floor of a building in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla on Tuesday, the police said.

An officer said Ganga Ram alias Gangal from Rajasthan had come to work in Inderlok’s DDA flats along with one Gajendra Singh when the incident happened.

The house owner, Ameen, had called them for the work, the police said.

“The owner had asked them to plaster a wall. They had asked the owner to provide them with security gear like helmets but Ameen refused saying it’s a minor work. He had asked them to use the balcony’s parapet,” the officer said.

While working on the second floor, Ganga Ram fell to the ground and lost consciousness after which he was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Case registered

Based on Gajendra’s complaint, a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way, the police said, adding that no arrests have been made.