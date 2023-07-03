Labourer dies of electrocution at Lok Nayak Hospital

July 03, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

: A construction worker died of electrocution at an under-construction building at the Lok Nayak Hospital in central Delhi on Sunday, the police said. The victim, Sujeet Kumar, a resident of Samastipur, Bihar, was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital at 9 a.m., where he was declared brought dead, said a senior police officer.

“The victim suffered a fatal shock while working in the basement. A labourer rushed him to the hospital’s emergency ward. The incident site is being inspected by a Forensic Science Laboratory team and a crime team. The body has been preserved and necessary action will be taken,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. An FIR has been registered at the IP Estate police station under sections pertaining to negligence.

The DCP said, prima facie, it appears that Sujeet had gone to the basement to switch on the motor. “There was stagnant water at the site, in which current from power cables may have been passing. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report,” the DCP said.

Two similar incidents, of people dying from electric shocks after stepping into stagnant water through which electric current was flowing, were reported in the city on June 25 — Sakshi Ahuja, 34, at the New Delhi railway station, and Sohail, 17, at Taimoor Nagar.

‘Act against guilty’

Reacting to the incident, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi wrote to the Lieutenant-Governor seeking action against officials found guilty of negligence.

Referring to the death of an autorickshaw driver, who drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater in north-east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar, on June 30, Ms. Atishi said, “You must break your silence and take immediate action; otherwise, people will continue to suffer.”

She added that the Services Department has been in the hands of the L-G for the last eight years, but no action has been taken against officials found guilty of negligence.