Labourer dies in wall collapse in east Delhi

A 25-year-old labourer was killed while two others sustained injuries after a wall collapsed on Saturday n east Delhi’s Mustafabad area, the police said.

The police received a PCR call at 5 p.m. regarding the incident at a construction site in Gali No. 5 in Mustafabad. The victim has been identified as Manoj Kumar, the police said. The injured persons have been admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital near Shastri Park.