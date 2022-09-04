Labourer dies in wall collapse in east Delhi

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 04, 2022 00:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old labourer was killed while two others sustained injuries after a wall collapsed on Saturday n east Delhi’s Mustafabad area, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police received a PCR call at 5 p.m. regarding the incident at a construction site in Gali No. 5 in Mustafabad. The victim has been identified as Manoj Kumar, the police said. The injured persons have been admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital near Shastri Park.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app