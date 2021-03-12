Labourer dies, 8 hurt during railway work

Victims fell from a height of 15-20 feet

A 20-year-old labourer died and eight others sustained injuries after they fell from a height while repairing the railway lines in east Delhi’s Shakarpur on Wednesday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said that the deceased has been identified as Shehzad, a resident of Alwar.

Iron mesh slipped

The police said that the incident took place at 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday and they were informed by the hospital around 1 a.m. on Thursday. “The workers were standing on an iron mesh and doing the repair work. The iron mesh slipped and they fell along with it. They fell from a height of about 15-20 feet,” said a senior police officer.

All the injured persons were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where Shehzad was declared brought dead. Others are currently undergoing treatment.

The injured have been identified as Sohib (20), Kalibhawan (22), Sudhir (38), Raghubir (22), Sonu (20), Golu (20), Anis Khan (20) and Imran (21).

The police said that a case under Section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the contractor and further investigation is under way.

A labourer, who did not wish to be identified, said that the workers were not provided safety gear.