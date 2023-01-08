Labourer crushed to death in Sadar Bazar building collapse

January 08, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - New Delhi

A 34-year-old labourer died after a portion of stairs in a garments shop in a building collapsed in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on Saturday evening, the police said.

An officer said the victim, Gulab, worked in the same shop and the building is believed to have collapsed after a water pipe burst.

“No fire, pellet, smell of any chemical was observed. The area has been cordoned off,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

According to officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received around 6:30 p.m. about the incident reportedly having occurred in a building in Sadar Bazar adjacent to Khurshid Market, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the site.

DFS Director Atul Garg said that some portion of the ground floor and the staircase in the building had collapsed which resulted in the victim sustaining serious injuries and later succumbing to them at Hindu Rao Hospital.

A crime team and forensic team too were called to inspect the incident.