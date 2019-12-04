Labourer charred to death in godown fire

A 55-year-old labourer was charred to death and a fire official sustained injuries when a major fire broke out at a godown in south-east Delhi’s Tughlakabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Master (45) and the injured official as Dayaram Meena. A case has been registered against godown owner Saleem alias Guddu, they said.

A fire official said that a call was received at 12.40 a.m. regarding a fire at a thread and raw material godown in Tughlakabad’s Churiya Mohalla. When the fire department officials reached the spot, it was found that the fire started from an adjacent waste godown spread across 500 square yards. Because of paper and plastic, the blaze spread to the thread godown.

At the waste godown, a few jhuggis were set up by labourers, who used to live and work in the premises. A total of seven labourers were living in those jhuggis. Locals who reached the spot on seeing the fire rescued six of them but Master got trapped in it. His body was recovered during the rescue operation, fire department officials said.

“A total of 39 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control around 1 p.m. but the cooling off operation continued for the next few hours,” the official said.