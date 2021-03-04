Labour rights activist Shiv Kumar granted bail

Labour rights activists Shiv Kumar and Nodeep Kaur after the former’s release on bail on March 4, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@KaurNodeep

GURUGRAM

04 March 2021 19:11 IST

His fellow activist and co-accused in the three cases, Nodeep Kaur, was granted bail this past week and released from the jail.

Labour rights activist Shiv Kumar was on Thursday granted bail by the Sessions court in Haryana’s Sonipat in an attempt to murder case leading to his release from the jail. He was earlier granted bail in two more cases on Wednesday.

Also Read Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur rejoins farmers’ protests

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kumar, the district president of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, a workers rights group, was arrested by the Haryana Police on February 2 in connection with three cases registered against him over the past two months. His fellow activist and co-accused in the three cases, Nodeep Kaur, was granted bail this past week and released from the jail.

Mr. Kumar’s lawyer Jatinder told The Hindu that the bail was granted by the District and Sessions Judge Y.S. Rathore.

Announcing the release, Ms. Kaur tweeted saying that Mr. Kumar was being taken to hospital in view of his condition and would soon be back in the public after the recovery.

The medical report of Mr. Kumar submitted at the Punjab and Haryana High Court had revealed multiple injuries to him.