Labour Dept. gets notice from DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued notice to the Labour Department seeking a detailed timeline on when the Bill on regulation of private placement agencies will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

Stating that unregulated private placement agencies lead to an increased rate of trafficking in the Capital, the letter read, “In September 2018, the State government informed the Delhi High Court that a bill for the regulation of private placement agencies will be placed shortly. However, it is observed that till date the bill has not been tabled and there seems to be no progress in the matter.”

Seeking details on the steps taken by the government to regulate the private placement agencies, Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the women’s commission said, “Functioning of unregulated private agencies play a major part in trafficking of women. Delay in passing the bill is leading to countless girls falling in the trap of such placement agencies.”