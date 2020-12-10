Lab damage due to negligence of JNU admin, claim students

NEW DELHI

10 December 2020 00:27 IST

They demand removal of scrap and renovation

Students from the Centre for the Study of Regional Development, School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar informing him about severe damage to the Luminescence Dating Facility at the Special Centre for Nano Science while they were away during the lockdown period.

Students alleged that, even before the lockdown, they had raised the issue regarding the condition of the lab but had received no response from the administration. This, they claim, led to the students having to pay from their pockets for the upkeep of the lab which technically should have been the duty of the administration.

They stated that many students had collected their samples from highly precarious terrains in the higher and lesser Himalayas from Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand as well as Eastern Himalayas in the Teesta headwaters that have all gotten destroyed due to alleged negligence by the administrator.

“We demand speedy removal of the scrap and initiation of the renovation of the lab. We need the lab back in place as soon as possible. We, hereby, wish to inform you, if the scrap is not taken away in the next two days, we will take the work up on our own as clearly none from the administration have any care for health and hard work invested by students of our centre,” the students said.