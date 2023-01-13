L-G’s refusal to allow teacher training in Finland an attack on Delhi’s education model: Sisodia

January 13, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday described Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s refusal to allow an international teacher training programme in Finland as an attack on Delhi’s education model.

The L­-G House did not comment on why the proposal was not cleared.

Mr. Sisodia said the L-G has declined to give approval to the proposed training of primary teaching in-charges and educators of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Finland and has asked the department to provide a cost-benefit analysis in tangible terms.

“Delhi’s education model has made India proud all over the world. Instead of helping to make that education model more glorious, the L-G is focused on stopping the unique initiatives. It is very shameful,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that training, and exposure of teachers and principals to global best practices are important components of the Delhi’s education model.

So far, the Delhi government has sent 1,079 of its teachers to different countries through its various foreign exposure visits/training. Of these, 59 teachers have gone to Finland, 420 to Cambridge and 600 to Singapore for training. Apart from this, till date 860 school principals have taken training in prestigious institutes like IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Lucknow.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, “We have been sending Delhi government school teachers abroad for training, it has contributed greatly to the Delhi Education Revolution; it is not right to stop them from going for training abroad.”

Reacting to the tweet, a BJP spokesperson said the Chief Minister should understand that to improve the education system of Delhi, just training of some teachers in Finland is not important, but appointment of headmasters and teachers in all the schools of Delhi is needed.

“The board exam result of Delhi government schools has improved to 99.6% today. Hundreds of children from our schools are getting admission in IITs and the top medical institutes. I want to ask the L-G how the cost-benefit analysis of these trainings is to be done. Are these changes in Delhi government schools not benefits?” Mr. Sisodia said.

SCERT, Delhi, has prepared a proposal for a five-day training programme for primary in-charges of Delhi government schools and teacher educators of SCERT at Jyväskylä University in Finland.

The Delhi government said that Finland’s education system is one of the most renowned and excellent education systems in the world and the SCERT had planned to send two groups of 30 primary in-charges here in December 2022 and March 2023.

It added that the file of in-principle consent and administrative approval was received by the L-G office on September 25, 2022, then returned the file to the Chief Secretary on November 10, 2022 seeking three clarifications/objections. The SCERT, Delhi, clarified those points and re-submitted the file to L-G office on December 14, 2022. After this, the L-G asked for two more clarifications and returned the file to the CM on January 9, 2023.