L-G’s probe found no ‘ghost teacher’ in govt. schools: Education Minister

March 07, 2023 - New Delhi

Delhi Education Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday said a probe ordered by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s office has found no irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The L-G’s office has not commented on the report.

Last September, Mr. Saxena ordered an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools and embezzlement of funds through payment of salaries to “ghost teachers”.

At a press conference, the Minister said that as per the report, there was no “ghost teacher” and the documents of only 109 guest teachers were “incomplete”, of which they have been notified. “Around 16,609 guest teachers are in Delhi government schools. All their documents were checked and they were fine,” he added.

Mr. Anand, who took over the Education portfolio after arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia resigned as Deputy Chief Minister, said, “Every teacher has been coming to school on time and marking biometric attendance every day.”

Tweeting about the report, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “False inquiries round the clock. Putting obstacles in every work. What will be achieved by this?”

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, at another press conference, demanded that the L-G’s office should apologise for alleging “ghost teachers” were working in government schools.

