L-G’s private secretary duped of ₹1.3 lakh

Private secretary of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal was allegedly duped of ₹1.3 lakh after three authorised transactions were made from his bank account, the police said on Thursday.

OTP requested

Anoop Thakur in his complaint to police said he got to know about the fraud when he received a text message on Tuesday requesting a ‘One Time Password’ for a transaction of ₹1,31,935.20 on his State Bank of India credit card.

He was at work in Raj Niwas at 6.30 p.m. when he received the message.

Mr. Thakur said he immediately called the customer care service and complained about the matter after which his card was blocked. However, he was informed by the executive that three transactions have already been made for the amount ₹48,000, ₹40,944 and ₹42,951.20.

Mr. Thakur then approached Civil Lines police station on Wednesday and submitted his complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said a case under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC has been registered.

The case has been transferred to district cyber cell, she added.