L-G’s order rescinding DDC non-official members null and void, says Atishi

Delhi Planning Minister Atishi on Tuesday directed that the order from Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and the Services Department rescinding the non-official members of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) stands “null and void due to a patent lack of jurisdiction”.

In her order, she said the the non-official members will continue in their roles despite the L-G’s directive.

“The DDC has been constituted by the elected government of Delhi, that is, the Council of Ministers,” the order read, adding that the non-official members do not fall under the ambit of the Services Department as they are not government servants.

Her order came days after Mr. Saxena had ordered the temporary dissolution of the DDC and the removal of its non-official members until a mechanism is developed for screening and selecting its members and vice-chairman. Calling it a “clear case of nepotism and favouritism in utter disregard of all rules”, the L-G had noted that the screening for positions was not conducted transparently.

The DDC acts as a think tank for the Delhi government and helps the government in various projects across departments.

