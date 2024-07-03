GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G’s order rescinding DDC non-official members null and void, says Atishi

Updated - July 03, 2024 12:28 am IST

Published - July 03, 2024 12:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi Minister said the order is null and void due to a lack of jurisdiction.

The Delhi Minister said the order is null and void due to a lack of jurisdiction. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Planning Minister Atishi on Tuesday directed that the order from Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and the Services Department rescinding the non-official members of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) stands “null and void due to a patent lack of jurisdiction”.

In her order, she said the the non-official members will continue in their roles despite the L-G’s directive.

“The DDC has been constituted by the elected government of Delhi, that is, the Council of Ministers,” the order read, adding that the non-official members do not fall under the ambit of the Services Department as they are not government servants.

Her order came days after Mr. Saxena had ordered the temporary dissolution of the DDC and the removal of its non-official members until a mechanism is developed for screening and selecting its members and vice-chairman. Calling it a “clear case of nepotism and favouritism in utter disregard of all rules”, the L-G had noted that the screening for positions was not conducted transparently.

The DDC acts as a think tank for the Delhi government and helps the government in various projects across departments.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.