L-G’s nod to free care for accident victims

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday approved a proposal for free treatment for medico-legal victims of road accidents, acid attacks and burn injury terming it “a step in the right direction”.

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G also approved Cabinet proposals to provide financial assistance for specified high-end diagnostic tests and surgeries and for outsourcing of diagnostic services to provide free laboratory services at Mohalla Clinics, Polyclinics and Mobile Health Clinics.

“Further, the L-G has also concurred with the amendments to the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) scheme to provide financial assistance for specified high-end diagnostic (radiological) tests and surgeries,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Income ceiling

However, Mr. Baijal, noting that the original purpose of the scheme was to help the poor and needy sections of the society and that the Planning Department too had advised to keep an income ceiling, said there was a need to retain some income ceiling.

This, he said, was required so that the resources of the government were used to help the poor and the needy and the less well-off “are not crowded out by the well-to-do”. “L-G also noted that the focus of these schemes appeared to be on outsourcing and there is no mention in the proposal about any action plan to strengthen the diagnostic infrastructure in the government institutions,” the statement said.

According to Raj Niwas, The L-G also stressed that for a robust healthcare system, government institutions also needed to be strengthened as the healthcare system “cannot be left entirely in the hands of private sector”.

Complete transparency and relevant procedures and guidelines, the L-G said, should be followed strictly while empanelling private hospitals.

“He has also emphasised that a mechanism must be evolved for ensuring that unnecessary tests are not prescribed in collusion with private medical centres. Further, the quality of tests and the private institutions empanelled for these tests also should be ensured through appropriate penalties in case of malpractices and poor quality,” the statement said.

Mr. Baijal has further advised that the administrative department must develop a system of online Aadhar-based and biometric tracking of patients to ensure proper follow-up and to prevent any malpractices given the financial implications.