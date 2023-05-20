L-G writes to Kejriwal, slams AAP Ministers for ‘intimidating’ officials, ‘disregarding rules’

May 20, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, slamming his Ministers, especially Saurabh Bharadwaj, for “unconstitutional brazenness and disregard for rules”, and “intimidating” bureaucrats.

In response, Mr. Kejriwal said he was “stunned by the language and contents of the letter”.

Mr. Saxena said following the Supreme Court’s May 11 verdict, the AAP government “went on a rampage, issuing orders, in gross disregard of the rules and procedures laid down with regards to administrative functions through the Civil Services Board”.

He added that the past week saw “gloomy phases of governance in Delhi, where the administrative machinery is yet again facing the brunt of the high-handedness of the political executive”. The L-G also accused Mr. Bharadwaj of misbehaving with Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Services Secretary Ashish More and Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J Rajasekhar. In his response, the CM said, “If he [Mr. Bharadwaj] has said something to someone, he is your younger brother. Call him and scold him. Should this be discussed between an L-G and a CM in letters?”