L-G writes to Delhi CM over delays in 15 ‘critical’ projects

Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the delay in the execution of 15 ‘critical developmental’ projects in the Capital due to the delay on the part of the Aam Aadmi Party government in giving permission for the felling of trees and their translocation.

Permissions for as many as 15 important infrastructure projects, aimed at benefiting lakhs of Delhi residents, the L-G wrote, had been pending with Delhi’s Minister of Environment & Forest since 2019. In response, the Delhi government said it would look into the matter.

A source in the Raj Niwas said in all these cases, land for compensatory afforestation and transplantation had already been identified or allotted. The L-G had earlier written to the CM apprising him of the issue on August 17 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the source, the stalled projects include the redevelopment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences and additional metro lines aimed at decongesting and improving public transport in extremely crowded areas in west, south, north and central Delhi.