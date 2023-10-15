L-G writes to CMs of Punjab and Haryana over rise in farm fires

October 15, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has written to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana over the rise in stubble burning cases and urged them to take remedial measures to prevent air pollution from spiking in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

In his letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mr. Saxena said it was “extremely worrisome” that the number of farm fires registered in the State between September 15 and October 11 this year was 1,063, which was over 300 more than the count in the corresponding period last year.

Air pollution rises in the Capital and the neighbouring States during winter, mainly due to meteorological factors and pollution from stubble burning.

‘Punjab an outlier’

“Between October 24, 2022 and November 2, 2022, there was an increase of 19% in the incidents of stubble burning compared to the figure for the corresponding period of the previous year. You would also recall that last year, of the five States that affect Delhi’s air quality, Punjab remained the only non-performing outlier,” the letter read.

In his letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Mr. Saxena praised the State government for its measures to contain stubble fires last year.

“At the outset, I would like to underline that last year, Haryana performed exemplarily in controlling stubble burning and helped mitigate the problem, which primarily occurred due to smoke/smog from Punjab,” the L-G said.

However, he added, “It is extremely worrisome that the incidents of crop residue burning in Haryana from September 15 to October 11 this year have reached 340, which is 257 more than the figure of 83 in the corresponding period during 2022.”

In both letters, the L-G said Delhi is home to more than two crore people and it houses the Parliament, Supreme Court, and various diplomatic missions. He said Delhi “hosts lakhs of tourists as indeed envoys coming for summits, who are exposed to debilitating air pollution for no fault of theirs. This inter alia also has a bearing on the nation’s international image and standing”.

Anti-dust drive

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has carried out an inspection of 1,108 construction sites under its anti-dust campaign, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. Speaking about the drive, Mr. Rai said notices had been issued to 21 construction sites for violation of norms, and that ₹8.35 lakh has been collected as fines.

“In order to reduce the pollution in Delhi during winter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the winter action plan on September 29. The government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people,” Mr. Rai said.

He added that government-appointed teams will continue to visit construction sites and ensure that guidelines to control dust pollution are followed.

