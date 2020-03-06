L-G visits north-east Delhi, listens to problems of riot victims

NEW DELHI

06 March 2020

Baijal meets members of Aman Committees, reviews relief work

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday visited violence-hit areas of north-east Delhi to stake stock of the relief measures and met members of the Aman Committees that have been formed.

Mr. Baijal was accompanied by Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava and other senior officials who gave a hearing to representatives of Aman Committees about the problems being faced by the displaced people. Mr. Baijal instructed the District Magistrate to expedite the damage assessment and compensation thereof and repair the damaged/burnt installations at the earliest.

“Continued police presence, close community vigil, timely disbursement of relief and improved civic management in the affected areas with concerted efforts of civil society and government machinery will restore peace, harmony, mutual brotherhood and normalcy,” Mr. Baijal said.

The L-G also asked the public to refrain from spreading malicious rumours or unconfirmed news which can potentially disturb peace and harmony in the area. He advised members of Aman Committees to use social media constructively and Delhi Police to disseminate information and allay unfounded fear.