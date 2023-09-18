ADVERTISEMENT

L-G visits Dwarka, orders facelift of sub-city

September 18, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday visited Dwarka and ordered the installation of statues and fountains in the sub-city.

Mr. Saxena said the administration will continue to spruce up the areas left out of the beautification drive ahead of the G-20 Summit, Raj Niwas officials said. The L-G had earlier said the redevelopment projects would continue even after the two-day global event, which was held in Bharat Mandapam from September 9-10.

Mr. Saxena took stock of the waterlogging problem in various sectors of Dwarka and asked the civic agencies to start the revamp work immediately, Raj Niwas officials also said.

He also directed the departments concerned to ensure that the area is free from encroachments and that the footpaths are pedestrian-friendly.

