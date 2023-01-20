L-G tried to stop old age pension, Mohalla Clinics: House panel

January 20, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Committee on Petitions of Delhi Assembly on Thursday tabled two reports in the House that alleged Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, with the help of senior bureaucrats, tried to derail social welfare and healthcare services in the Capital ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections held on December 4 last year.

On the fourth day of the Assembly’s winter session, AAP MLAs entered the well of the House and also staged a protest outside the Assembly demanding the suspension of the Chief Secretary, the Health Secretary and the Finance Secretary for “sabotaging” works of the Delhi government at the behest of the L-G. The L-G House, however, did not comment on the issue till the filing of this report. The three-day Assembly session was extended for the fourth day (Thursday) by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel amid pandemonium on Wednesday that led to the adjournment of the House.

The Delhi government and the L-G are embroiled in a tussle over the bureaucracy, with AAP alleging that senior officials were not cooperating with the elected government under orders from the L-G office. The AAP government and the Centre are also fighting a legal battle in the Supreme Court over who controls the bureaucracy in Delhi.

A day before, the petitions committee had presented a report — ‘Sabotaging the Functioning of OPD counters in Delhi Government Hospitals at the Behest of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Of Delhi’ — in the House and alleged that the delay caused by the Finance Department in inviting tenders had resulted in abject chaos at hospitals, and demanded the suspension of the top officials.

According to the first report — ‘Abrupt Stoppage of Pensions of Old Age Citizens in Delhi at the Behest of Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Of Delhi’ — presented before the House on Thursday, old age pensions for many beneficiaries were discontinued by the Social Welfare Department without any verification or providing sound reasons. In another report — ‘Conspiracy of Officials to Sabotage the Functioning of Mohalla Clinics at the Behest of Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi’, it said Mohalla Clinics were unable to function due to unavailability of medicines and diagnostic tests and that the staff were not being paid their due remunerations. The committee has requested the President and Union Home Ministry to take cognisance and take appropriate action against the L-G and the Chief Secretary.

While tabling the report, committee member and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said junior officers, under confidentiality agreement, opened up before the committee about an atmosphere of fear created by the Chief Secretary and said the L-G gave direct orders to impede work. “Right before the MCD elections, salaries of doctors and free tests were stopped in Mohalla Clinics because of officers. The Chief Secretary gave protection to the Health Secretary and Finance Secretary and got the funds stopped, the report has found,” said Mr. Bhardwaj.

Committee Chairman Akhilesh Pati Tripathi said, “The L-G has directed officials to halt all government operations in the city. The committee has revealed that the pension of 4.10 lakh elderly people in Delhi was stopped from June to December, with the clear intention of impacting the outcome of the MCD elections.”

Supplementary demand for grants

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the Assembly session also placed supplementary demand for grants before the House and said the Delhi government will not let roadblocks created by officials hamper the city’s development. Among other grants, the Assembly has approved a supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 crore to the Delhi Jal Board to expedite the cleaning of Yamuna river.

“The L-G made every possible effort to stop the work of Yamuna cleaning by putting pressure on officers. Despite the approval of the budget from the House, the funds to Delhi Jal Board were stopped. No matter how hard the BJP and the L-G try to stop the ongoing works, the Delhi government will not let that happen,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Reacting to Sisodia’s remarks, an L-G House official said the statements of the Deputy Chief Minister were nothing but blatant lies aimed at protecting his government’s incompetence and failure, especially after the NGT has exposed the Delhi government’s contemptuous neglect of the Yamuna river despite a Supreme Court order.

“The current L-G took charge of office over seven months ago and has since taken concrete steps that have started showing results in Najafgarh Drain and Yamuna. The Deputy Chief Minister should have cited specific instances of the L-G stopping works of Yamuna cleaning. But he did not because nothing of this sort has happened. He is lying through the teeth to cover his failure,” the Raj Niwas official said.

