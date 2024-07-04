GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L-G transferred 5,000 teachers to cripple education system: AAP

Updated - July 04, 2024 01:00 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 12:59 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

  

Raj Niwas has transferred over 5,000 teachers at Delhi government schools, claimed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, alleging that Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and the BJP colluded with each other to “cripple” the city’s education system.

The L-G office did not respond to queries over the issue.

Education Minister Atishi also issued a notice to the Education Secretary, asking him to explain why the L-G order was implemented despite directives to not proceed with it.

The Minister had on June 1 directed that no teacher be transferred only because she or he has completed over 10 years at a single school.

She said in the notice to the Education Secretary that the Delhi government exercises executive powers with respect to matters enumerated in the State List and the Concurrent List under Article 246 of the Constitution, which deals with the division of powers between the Centre and States.

‘Minister disobeyed’

“Why should the Secretary of Education and the Directorate of Education not be served a show-cause notice for violating Article 239AA of the Constitution by disobeying the orders of the Minister in charge?” the Delhi Education Minister said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said the L-G order was aimed at “sabotaging the progress of students”.

“Despite the Education Minister’s directive to cancel the transfers, the order persisted, showing the BJP’s hatred towards students in government schools,” he said.

