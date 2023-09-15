ADVERTISEMENT

L-G to launch anti-corruption portal

September 15, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

After the launch of the Vigilance Complaint Information Management System, complaints received in physical form will not be accepted

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena will launch an anti-corruption portal on September 21, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

After the launch of the Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) portal, complaints received in physical form will not be accepted by the departments concerned and the Vigilance Directorate, the officials said, adding that it will be a faceless system that will maintain the complainants’ secrecy.

“To ensure that only genuine complaints are filed, the complainants will have to mandatorily submit an e-undertaking and they can be prosecuted under Section 182 of the IPC for giving false information to public servants,” an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development, a source at the Chief Minister’s Office said, “It’s extremely unfortunate that the L-G’s office is bypassing the elected government to launch the portal. The Supreme Court has ordered that barring land, law and order, and police, all powers reside with the elected government.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US