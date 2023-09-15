HamberMenu
L-G to launch anti-corruption portal

After the launch of the Vigilance Complaint Information Management System, complaints received in physical form will not be accepted

September 15, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena will launch an anti-corruption portal on September 21, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

After the launch of the Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) portal, complaints received in physical form will not be accepted by the departments concerned and the Vigilance Directorate, the officials said, adding that it will be a faceless system that will maintain the complainants’ secrecy.

“To ensure that only genuine complaints are filed, the complainants will have to mandatorily submit an e-undertaking and they can be prosecuted under Section 182 of the IPC for giving false information to public servants,” an official said.

Reacting to the development, a source at the Chief Minister’s Office said, “It’s extremely unfortunate that the L-G’s office is bypassing the elected government to launch the portal. The Supreme Court has ordered that barring land, law and order, and police, all powers reside with the elected government.”

