L-G to Atishi: wrong to delay civil defence workers’ deployment

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday shot off a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, saying her party may continue to take credit for his order reinstating civil defence volunteers for as long as it wants, but it should refrain from further delaying their re-engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the BJP threatened to gherao the CM House on Sunday evening if the government fails to reinstate the volunteers for pollution-mitigation efforts as mandated by their reinstatement order.

In response, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the BJP had earlier conspired to get the volunteers dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saxena wrote to the CM as the Delhi government missed the November 1 deadline to reappoint around 10,000 civil defence volunteers who were reinstated by Mr. Saxena-led Delhi Disaster Management Authority on October 24, a year after their services as bus marshals were terminated on the grounds of “improper recruitment process”.

The L-G, while reinstating the volunteers till February-end, had asked the government to come up with a “concrete scheme based on due process” for their future engagement after the end of the four-month employment period.

The sacking of the volunteers had caused a major confrontation between the Centre-appointed L-G and AAP.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Yet to get proposal’

Expressing displeasure over the delay regarding the re-engagement of the workers, the L-G said he is yet to receive any proposal for approval.

“You and your party leaders may continue to do the politics of taking credit for their reinstatement but any more delay in the welfare of these economically weaker and helpless people is not right in any way,” he told the CM. Mr. Saxena alleged that the ruling party has engaged in “undesirable politics” over the issue till now.

He asked the CM to swiftly address the issue and come up with a proposal in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘AAP lacks intention’

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP government “does not have the intention to reinstate” the volunteers. “If AAP retains power in the upcoming Assembly poll, it will dismiss them again in March,” he claimed.

The Congress also slammed the Delhi government, accusing it of indulging in “cheap politics” and not intending to re-employ the sacked workers. “Ms. Atishi is failing to honour the L-G’s directions. It shows her party is not serious about combating pollution,” Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said.

AAP junked the charges, saying it had fought “from the streets to the Assembly” for the reinstatement of the dismissed workers. The party said its government will ensure that the former bus marshals get back their jobs soon.

The CM had earlier said that the volunteers would be deployed to help the government enforce pollution-control measures and play a crucial role in monitoring vehicular emissions, preventing end-of-life vehicles from entering the city, and supporting public transport management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.