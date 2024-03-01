L-G threatening officers to stall schemes of Delhi govt.: Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

March 01, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena of threatening officers to stall Delhi government schemes and works, including the deployment of marshals in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. “Since Saxenaji became the L-G, many routine schemes have been stalled. The previous L-G didn’t allow us to do any new work either, but he did not stop the ongoing schemes. The current L-G is stopping even the ongoing lifeline schemes for Delhiites,” Mr. Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly. The House also passed a resolution on the issue.

“From 2015 to 2022, the bus marshal scheme was going well, but from the beginning of 2023, officers started raising objections on files that civil defence volunteers could not work as bus marshals. I asked officials what happened. They said that L-G sir threatened them that if they do not stop the scheme, then the CBI and ED will be let loose on them and they will be put in jail,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the L-G wrote another letter to the Chief Minister in response to the latter’s rebuttal of Mr. Saxena’s missive over the AAP government’s allegation against him in connection with the one-time settlement scheme to redress inflated water bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have chosen to sidestep the issue on the so-called ‘water scheme’ which I had raised with you. The seven-page reply that you have written to me does not address a single issue raised in my letter,” he said. The Delhi government, in response, said, “It is unfortunate that after CM sent a detailed response yesterday pointing out several instances of how the officers that he controls are obstructing the daily work of the elected government, Mr. Saxena has once again taken to writing a letter today.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT