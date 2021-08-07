L-G takes stock of city’s strategies to curb COVID

Anil Baijal

CM attends meeting; targeted surveillance, testing planned

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and the city’s preparedness for the coming months.

According to sources present at the meeting, after detailed discussions and deliberations with experts, it was decided to undertake aggressive and targeted surveillance and testing in areas, locations and specific activities to ascertain and address any trends of concern.

Friday’s meeting came a day after Mr. Baijal had chaired a similar one with government officials following which Mr. Kejriwal had accused him of holding the meeting “behind the back of the elected government.”

According to sources, experts stressed upon continued vigil and caution while appreciating the efforts undertaken to achieve and maintain the current status. They also suggested that all steps relating to preparedness for any probable surge or wave of infections, in terms of hospital infrastructure and oxygen and drugs’ availability should be put in place and operationalised by the end of August.

Advanced sero survey

They also suggested the health department that the comfort provided by the current controlled situation be utilised for undertaking an advanced sero survey that takes into account extended epidemiological dimensions to identify susceptible pool and augment the genome sequencing efforts with an aim of prioritising vaccination.

The authority also reiterated the need for continuing the test, treat and track strategy, constant vigil and strict enforcement on COVID-appropriate behaviour.

At loggerheads

Raj Niwas and the Delhi government had found themselves at loggerheads on Wednesday after Mr. Baijal chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the Capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused Mr. Baijal of having held a “parallel meeting” with the officials concerned “behind the back” of the elected government and asked the L-G to “respect democracy.”