L-G stalling Delhi govt. school principals’ appointment: Sisodia

February 06, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena of withholding appointments of 244 principals of Delhi government schools on “flimsy grounds”.

In a press conference, he charged Mr. Saxena with stalling the appointment of principals ever since he “unconstitutionally” took over the Services Department.

Mr. Sisodia’s allegation comes a day after the L-G approved 126 posts of principals and deputy education officers in Delhi government schools.

The Deputy CM said that Delhi government schools have 370 vacancies for principals, adding that a file was sent to Mr. Saxena for his approval to fill these vacancies, but the L-G approved only 126 appointments.

“For the rest, he wants the government to conduct a study on whether principals are required in schools or not. There should be a principal in every school — is there a need to study this? Instead of studying the need for principals in schools, a study should be done on whether Delhi needs the L-G,” Mr. Sisoida said.

In a press release on Saturday, Raj Niwas said that the L-G had approved the appointment of 126 principals. The L-G House added that these were posts that the Delhi government had held back.

Mr. Sisodia said that when the AAP government came to power in 2015 and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took over the Services Department, many pending vacancies were filled.

AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that by withholding the appointments, the L-G had “exposed the lies” of the BJP, which had reportedly blamed the AAP government for the shortage of principals in its schools.