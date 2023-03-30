L-G stalled pay hike, regularisation of guest teachers: Atishi

March 30, 2023 02:31 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday held the Lieutenant-Governor’s office responsible for stopping the salary hike of guest teachers at government schools two years ago and stalling a 2017 Bill passed by the Assembly to regularise them.

The statement in the House was in response to a question by Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who hit back saying that the Minister gave a “misleading statement”.

Earlier in the House, he had alleged that the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had failed to fulfil the promise to regularise the 22,000 guest teachers in the city.

“In December 2021, the then Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had also announced a salary hike for them, but that too has not been done,” he said in the Assembly.

In response, Ms. Atishi said that the BJP leader had “lied in the Assembly”.

“This House had passed a Bill in 2017 to regularise the guest teachers. But to stall the Bill, the then L-G [Anil Baijal], appointed by the BJP-led Central government, had raised a 30-page objection on the four-page Bill as to why the guest teachers could not be regularised,” she said.

“Even the matter of their salary hike was put up by the Education Department two years ago, which was also stopped by the Services Department, which comes under the L-G,” she added.

Her remarks drew a sharp reaction from the Opposition BJP members, leading to a ruckus in the House.

Later at a press conference, Mr. Bidhuri claimed that the government in its written responses did not mention anything about the L-G stalling the file. “In the responses dated March 22 and March 24, it has admitted that a case is going on in the Delhi High Court on the issue and that a file about regularisation is currently missing. Now it is lying in the Assembly.

“The government is not deputing any senior lawyer who can present this case properly in the High Court. But now, to hide its failure, the government is blaming the L-G,” he said.

