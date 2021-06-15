L-G speaks to U.P. CM over Delhi water supply

Baijal to talk to Haryana CM as well

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and will be speaking to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal with regard to the supply of water to the Capital, administrative source said here Tuesday.

According to sources, the L-G has been monitoring the situation of water supply in the Capital and had sought detailed reports from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) after incidents of shortage, especially in jhuggi colonies, were reported over the last few days.

“It is felt that apart from the issue of supply of water, its management and distribution in terms of limiting leakage and wastage, as also addressing the issue of unequal distribution per person per day in different localities needs to be addressed at the earliest,” a source said.

In this regard, the source added, Mr. Baijal has sought a comprehensive status report from the DJB that will be followed by a detailed time-bound action plan over the coming days.