L-G slams DJB, says his concerns about Wazirabad WTP’s ‘unhygienic’ condition still not addressed

May 09, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday wrote to the Chief Secretary, lashing out at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for not addressing the hygiene-related concerns raised by Mr. Saxena during his visit to the Wazirabad water treatment plant (WTP) in March, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

Mr. Saxena made the remarks in response to a report submitted by the DJB to him through Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

“The DJB, in its report on April 6, has neither addressed the issue of quality of water being supplied from the Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs nor has it submitted any immediate plan for the desilting of the pond reservoir supplying raw water to these WTPs. It has also not shared details of the action it intends to take against the erring officials,” said an official citing Mr. Saxena.

In response, Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, also the DJB chairperson, said the L-G was doing “low-level politics” on a sensitive issue like potable water supply. He also accused Mr. Saxena of “interfering” with the subjects under the elected government’s jurisdiction.

On March 11, two days after his visit to Wazirabad, the L-G wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flagging the unhygienic and unsanitary conditions at the WTP and the “gross inaction” on the DJB’s part in desilting the pond reservoir behind the Wazirabad barrage.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, the L-G wrote, “The shortcomings and directions mentioned in my note have not been addressed in true letter and spirit.” He also said that the DJB had, in its response, made no mention of upgrading the WTP, which was sought by the L-G.

“It is again emphasised that providing potable drinking water of adequate standard to the citizens of Delhi is the foremost responsibility of the DJB. Any dereliction in this regard should be immediately identified and exemplary action initiated against the erring officials,” Mr. Saxena also said in the note.

The L-G also sought a fresh action taken report from the DJB within 15 days.

Taking on the L-G, Mr. Bharadwaj said, “If the L-G cares for Delhi’s water infrastructure, he should explain why he hasn’t acted against the Principal Secretary (Finance), who has been sitting on the DJB’s funds for many months.”

“The DJB has prepared a detailed scheme for the in situ treatment of the Wazirabad pond, where polluted water is regularly discharged by Haryana,” the senior AAP leader said, charging the L-G with “trying to protect the sand mafia operating under the patronage of BJP government in Haryana”.