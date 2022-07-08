L-G should not behave like a BJP worker: AAP

Saxena motivating people to pay taxes on time: BJP

Saxena motivating people to pay taxes on time: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called Delhi’s residents “thieves” and demanded an apology from the L-G

“Today will be the darkest day in Delhi’s history because the L-G of Delhi, who is regarded as the highest officer of Delhi, has called the people of Delhi thieves. In one of his tweets [issued a day earlier], he said that the MCD of Delhi can be made the richest if the people of Delhi pay their taxes honestly,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said during a press conference.

Terming Mr. Saxena’s tweets “irresponsible”, Mr. Pathak said the L-G should not behave like a “BJP worker”.

“Those who live in big mansions, those who live in authorised colonies, as well as those who live in slums pay tax honestly here,” the AAP leader said.

Mr. Pathak said the MCD’s present state was owing to the “corruption” by the BJP in the erstwhile civic bodies.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the L-G had only stated that a large number of people in the city do not pay property tax on time while seeking suggestions from the public to increase and streamline MCD’s revenue.

Mr. Kapoor said that the L-G had shared information that showed that if the people paid their taxes on time, it would reduce the MCD's budget deficit to around ₹2,600 crores. He said that the L-G was motivating people to pay taxes on time.