L-G sets up panel to ease licensing process for Delhi restaurants, eateries

Saxena seeks committee report in 15 days; recommendations expected to provide big relief to hospitality industry

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday formed a high-power committee to ease and facilitate licensing process for restaurants, eateries and hotels in Delhi. The committee will examine the existing regulations and requirements for licences and recommend ways to expedite the process, Raj Niwas officials said.

The committee will focus on reducing the number of licences, tweaking and deleting archaic regulations rooted in subordinate legislation, minimum documentation, fixed timelines for grant of licences, complete online processes embedded in a single-window portal and promotion of self-regulation among other things.

The L-G has directed the committee to submit its report within 15 days.

Team members

The committee, headed by Principal Home Secretary of the Delhi government Ashwani Kumar, will comprise senior officials from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Information Technology Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Fire Services and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Mr. Saxena held several meetings over the past one month with officials from the Delhi police, local bodies and the Environment Department “to ensure that an enabling regimen is put into place for the hospitality industry”.

The committee recommendations are expected to provide big relief to the COVID pandemic-hit hospitality industry, a Raj Niwas official said.

It will provide a major boost to the “night time economy”, thereby generating greater employment and ensuring economic growth.