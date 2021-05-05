L-G seeks report on steps to ensure COVID norms

New Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the Divisional Commissioner and Delhi Police Commissioner to review the COVID situation in the Capital on a daily basis.

‘By 7 p.m. daily’

The L-G also directed them to submit a consolidated report regarding steps taken to ensure COVID-compliant behaviour in the city to him every day with a copy to the Chief Secretary by 7 p.m. daily.

He told them to take “all-out measures” for the effective implementation of the COVID lockdown in the city.

“The L-G is of the view that strict enforcement of curfew regulations/guidelines is the key to break the transmission chain of virus and to reduce COVID-19 cases in Delhi,” a government official said.

“Commissioner Police and Divisional Commissioner have been asked to take all-out measures for the implementation of the curfew order in letter and spirit, strengthen and upscale the entire enforcement efforts with an objective to ensure that the residents of Delhi follow and imbibe COVID-appropriate behaviour,” the official also said.