Delhi L-G seeks probe into ‘cost overruns’ in Lok Nayak Hospital project

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday asked the Vigilance Department to request the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to probe a “cost overrun” of ₹670 crore in the construction of an additional block at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital.

Mr. Saxena has also constituted a committee to examine the “procedural violations that led to cost escalation”, said a Raj Niwas official, adding that the panel will also investigate all such projects under way at various hospitals run by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The official said the L-G had made a note of the cost overruns that “were done at the level of the engineers” of the Public Works Department (PWD), which was given the project by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Responding to the allegation, a Delhi government officer said, “The L-G is himself saying that cost escalation has happened at the level of officers and without the knowledge of the government. We welcome any inquiry into this matter and the strictest punishment if any illegality is found.”

The officer added, “These officials are directly under the control of the L-G. The Vigilance Department is directly under the L-G. He and his department should have been more proactive instead of coming into action after media reports.”

‘Clear collusion’

In a note to the Chief Secretary, Mr. Saxena said, “This huge cost escalation has happened with a clear collusion of the Delhi government’s Health Department under Saurabh Bharadwaj and the Public Works Department headed by Atishi.”

‘243% rise in costs’

“The project was scheduled to start on November 4, 2020 and was supposed to be completed within 30 months. However, even after three and a half years, only 64% of the work has been completed, even as costs have risen by 243%,” said the Raj Niwas official. “The PWD has attributed the cost overruns to the increase in the scope of work. However, while the scope of work increased by 8.61%, the cost has increased by 143%,” the official added.

