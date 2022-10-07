L-G seeks inquiry into non-payment of bills by Delhi govt. 

Complaint alleges due to unpaid bills, nearly 1,000 Dalit workers have not received salaries for several months; AAP asks why L-G hasn’t ordered a probe into ‘toll tax scam’

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 07, 2022 01:28 IST

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during a function in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary to look into a complaint regarding the non-payment of bills worth ₹16 crore by the Delhi government for cleaning sewer lines maintained by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The complaint, filed by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), states that due to the non-payment of bills to contractors engaged by the DJB, nearly 1,000 Dalit workers had not been paid their salaries for several months.

A sources in Raj Niwas said the L-G had expressed his displeasure over the “inordinate delay” in the payments to Dalit workers. Mr. Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to take immediate steps to clear all “genuine claims” of the Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali, the source added.

The Aam Aadmi Party in turn asked why the L-G had not yet ordered a probe into the “toll tax scam” in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi worth ₹6,000 crore, despite Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sending Mr. Saxena a complaint in this regard with the relevant “documents” two months ago.

