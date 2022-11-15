‘L-G seeks disciplinary action against Delhi Waqf Board ex-CEO’

November 15, 2022 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to initiate disciplinary proceedings against S.M. Ali, former Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Waqf Board, for allowing “illegal resolutions” at the “behest of Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan”, official sources at Raj Niwas said on Monday.

The L-G recommended the action under Rule 16 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. “Originating from the CBI inquiry against Amanatullah Khan, the SP’s report in the same matter has also found that S.M. Ali executed the illegal resolution passed by the Board for the appointment of Mehboob Alam as the CEO and also formally handed over charge to him as his successor,” sources said.

The advertisement put out for the post of the CEO violated the Delhi Waqf Board Act and Rules, a source said, adding that other contractual staff were also hired based on the ad.

The source also claimed that it was Mr. Ali’s duty to object to the resolutions passed by the Board during its meetings, where he was present as Member Secretary. “However, he signed the minutes that resolved to issue the advertisement, which blatantly read ‘Resolved that advertisement published for the post of CEO is ratified and Mr. Mehboob Alam (Retd. IPS) be approved for the post of CEO in the office of Delhi Waqf Board’”, the source added.