‘L-G seeking report on violations bid to interfere with Delhi Assembly functioning’

March 02, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

The power tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor spread to the Delhi Assembly with the Speaker stating that a report, on violations of rules, sought by Raj Niwas appears to be an “attempt to interfere in the functioning of the Assembly”, as per an official communication seen by The Hindu.

The Speaker also replied that there were no violations of rules by the Assembly committees – almost all headed by AAP MLAs.

This sets the stage for a possible confrontation, as the Speaker has also called a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials, and another meeting with chairpersons of the committees.

Last week, The Hindu had reported that following directions of the L-G, all departments of the Delhi government were asked to report violations, if any, by these committees. The same was also asked from the Secretary of the Delhi Assembly.

The L-G had stated that it was brought to his notice that there were violations of rules by the committees and that a report was sought.

In Delhi, which is not a full-fledged State, the control over the Services Department, which deals with the transfer and posting of officials, is not with the Delhi government but with the L-G.

However, the AAP government exerts some influence over the officials through the Assembly committees, which have summoned and questioned Delhi government officials over alleged irregularities and stalling of government projects.

The committees comprise MLAs, and in the past, they had taken up issues ranging from non-functioning of government projects to an inquiry of alleged role of Facebook in Delhi riots.

According to AAP leaders, the move by the L-G to ask for a report on violations is to curtail the party’s control over the bureaucracy and protect officials from any action by the committees.

What is the issue?

As per Section 33 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, “Legislative Assembly shall not make any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of day-to-day administration of the Capital or conduct inquiries in relation to the administrative decisions.”

An official communication from the L-G’s office to the Chief Secretary’s office last month read, “Recently, it has been brought to the notice of the L-G that the amended provisions of Section 33 of the GNCTD Act. 1991 are not being strictly followed or complied with.... Therefore, the L-G has desired that Chief Secretary may kindly furnish factual report indicating the instances of deviations, if any.”

The communication issued with the approval of the Speaker read, “The Speaker is the only authority who can determine with finality the question of deviation etc. Once the Speaker admits a matter under any rule, it is presumed that there is no deviation from the provisions of the GNCTD Act.”