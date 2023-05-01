L-G seeking report on Kejriwal’s home renovation ‘unconstitutional’, says Atishi

May 01, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena saying that his direction to the Chief Secretary to seize records and submit a report within 15 days to his office in connection with the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence is “unconstitutional” and “undemocratic”.

“The L-G’s direction grossly oversteps the limited jurisdiction conferred on the L-G’s Office by the constitutional scheme. The communication does not exercise the power to seek information at all. Rather, it issues executive orders, a power not conferred on the L-G’s Office,” Ms. Atishi wrote.

The new bone of contention between the AAP government and the L-G is over the renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence Civil Lines, which was carried out by the PWD. The BJP has alleged that ₹45 crore was spent on the renovation of the Chief Minister’s house with AAP countering that the 80-year-old house was in a dilapidated condition and that ₹30 crore was spent on its renovation on the insistence of the PWD.

AAP accused the BJP of bring up the issue as a diversion tactic to keep silent on issues that they have been questioned about.

According to a notice issued by the Raj Niwas (dated April 27), the L-G’s direction to the Chief Secretary came after he took cognisance of media reports on the matter. “Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report on the matter be submitted within 15 days for perusal of the Lieutenant-Governor,” the notice read.

‘Politically motivated’

Calling it “politically motivated”, Ms. Atishi requested the L-G to withdraw his communication and restore the scheme of governance intended by the Constitution for Delhi and its people. She also warned that the continual displacement of the constitutional scheme under Article 239AA will denude the democratic mandate of the people of Delhi. She also hoped that the elected government would not be forced to approach the court once again in view of the L-G’s actions.

“The L-G’s letter seeking the seizure of records and directing executive action is wholly outside the jurisdiction and authority of the office of the L-G, and bypasses the Minister and the Council of Ministers concerned, who are democratically responsible for the business of the Delhi government,” Ms. Aishi said.

The PWD Minister in her letter added that though the Lieutenant-Governor is empowered to seek information about decisions taken by the Council of Ministers under Rule 19(5) of the ToBR, the L-G has no power to direct executive action of any kind.